US blocks visas for 'corrupt' DR Congo officials

Published Sat, June 23rd 2018

The agency has declined to name the individuals targeted in the move. [Courtesy]

The US State Department has imposed visa bans on a number of Congolese officials accused of corruption or electoral malpractice.

It declined to name those targeted, but said the move was intended to send a strong signal that Washington was committed to fighting corruption and to supporting credible elections.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is to hold a much-delayed presidential election in December to choose a successor to Joseph Kabila.

His second and final term in office ended in 2016 but many suspect he is trying to stay in power.