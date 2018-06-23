US blocks visas for 'corrupt' DR Congo officials

The US State Department has imposed visa bans on a number of Congolese officials accused of corruption or electoral malpractice.
It declined to name those targeted, but said the move was intended to send a strong signal that Washington was committed to fighting corruption and to supporting credible elections.
The Democratic Republic of Congo is to hold a much-delayed presidential election in December to choose a successor to Joseph Kabila.
His second and final term in office ended in 2016 but many suspect he is trying to stay in power.