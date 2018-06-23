Deadly explosion hits Ethiopia PM rally Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Africa

US blocks visas for 'corrupt' DR Congo officials

By BBC | Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 12:31, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 12:36 GMT +3
The agency has declined to name the individuals targeted in the move. [Courtesy]

The US State Department has imposed visa bans on a number of Congolese officials accused of corruption or electoral malpractice.

It declined to name those targeted, but said the move was intended to send a strong signal that Washington was committed to fighting corruption and to supporting credible elections.

ALSO READ: Corruption in public office is the handiwork of bad politics

The Democratic Republic of Congo is to hold a much-delayed presidential election in December to choose a successor to Joseph Kabila.

His second and final term in office ended in 2016 but many suspect he is trying to stay in power.

RELATED TOPICS:
united states
visa
dr congo
corruption

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Will corruption be Kenyatta’s lasting legacy?

Will corruption be Kenyatta’s lasting legacy?

Raila says purge is part of accord

Raila says purge is part of accord

Former Transport CS Kamau to face corruption charges

Former Transport CS Kamau to face corruption charges

Audit report questions integrity of county staff

Audit report questions integrity of county staff

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited