Thirty-three pregnant Cambodian women discovered in surrogacy raid

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 12:02, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 12:14 GMT +3

Pregnant women [Photo: Courtesy]

Thirty-three pregnant Cambodian women who were carrying babies on behalf of Chinese clients have been discovered during a raid on an illegal commercial surrogacy operation, police said on Saturday.

Five people, including a Chinese manager, were arrested following raids at two apartments in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, police said.

ALSO READ: Rare disorder every pregnant woman should worry about

Cambodia had been a popular international destination for infertile couples looking to have babies through commercial surrogacy even though it is was made illegal in 2016.

Keo Thea, director of Phnom Penh’s anti-trafficking office, told Reuters on Saturday that five people, including four Cambodian women and the male Chinese manager, had been detained during a police raid on Thursday.

“Our authorities have charged them with human trafficking and being intermediaries in surrogacy,” Keo Thea said.

The pregnant women would not face charges at the moment, he said.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

“They are carrying babies for Chinese nationals,” he said, adding that each woman was promised $10,000 for the service.

Once a woman becomes pregnant she receives $500. When the baby is delivered the terms of her agreement are that she will be paid $300 a month until the full $10,000 is paid off, Keo Thea said.