EACC sleuths arrest Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 08:44, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 08:50 GMT +3

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama in a past function. [File, Standard]

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama is held at Railways Police station where he is being interrogated by EACC, detectives and the police.

According to his brother Charles Arama who is at the station, the MP was arrested by EACC officers at 9pm yesterday in an entertainment joint within Nakuru Town.

He was arrested together with his lawyer Kennedy Onkoba who allegedly signed a land sale agreement of a parcel of land located at Eveready (Total area).

Supporters of the MP and members of his family are gathered outside the police station.

EACC officers have informed The Standard that they're looking for more suspects behind the scam and would give full information later.