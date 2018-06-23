Parents’ fury over illegal tuition and exam fees Next Story
Kenyans resort to cheap and 'safe' sugar from Uganda Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

EACC sleuths arrest Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama

By Standard Reporter | Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 08:44, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 08:50 GMT +3
Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama in a past function. [File, Standard]

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama is held at Railways Police station where he is being interrogated by EACC, detectives and the police.

According to his brother Charles Arama who is at the station, the MP was arrested by EACC officers at 9pm yesterday in an entertainment joint within Nakuru Town.

ALSO READ: To end graft, deal with scarcity mentality

He was arrested together with his lawyer Kennedy Onkoba who allegedly signed a land sale agreement of a parcel of land located at Eveready (Total area). 

Supporters of the MP and members of his family are gathered outside the police station.

EACC officers have informed The Standard that they're looking for more suspects behind the scam and would give full information later.

RELATED TOPICS:
eacc
land disputes
Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Parliament sets in motion plan to disband EACC

Parliament sets in motion plan to disband EACC

EACC seeks to probe Nyeri MCA assault

EACC seeks to probe Nyeri MCA assault

City Hall suspends Elachi, launches graft probe

City Hall suspends Elachi, launches graft probe

EACC deal with company to return Sh800m for clinics

EACC deal with company to return Sh800m for clinics

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited