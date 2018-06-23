Obama seeks to inspire Kenyans as Kogelo tour nears

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 08:10, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 08:14 GMT +3

Former US President Barack Obama

In summary Former US President to preside over the official inauguration of a sports and vocational centre

Centre comprises of an international standard size football pitch built with support of the Obama Foundation

Former US President Barack Obama will be in the country to inspire and empower Kenyans to change the world, his sister Dr Auma Obama has said.

Speaking on the impending visit of the 44th President of the US, Auma was all grateful for his brother’s help in establishing the ultra-modern Sauti Kuu Foundation Sports, Resource and Vocational Training Centre in Kogelo.

The centre was built with support of the Obama Foundation and Obama will be the Chief Guest on its inauguration on July 16th. “Given that his own mission under the Obama Foundation is to inspire and empower people to change the world, his attendance at this event at our ancestral home, where our father was laid to rest, is of great significance to me,” said Auma.

In the statement send out by Gina Dina Group which is handing the event, Auma said: “I am forever grateful for his support to help me realize my vision. This is just the start, we hope to be able to replicate our work in other parts of Kenya and Africa,” she added.

According to his communication Director, Kate Hill, the former President will arrive on July 15, meet President Uhuru Kenyatta and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, fly to Kogelo the following day before heading to South Africa.

This will be Mr Obama’s Fifth Visit to his father’s homeland, having made the first visit in 1987 while on a mission to trace his roots.

“The day which will be marked by festive ceremony, entertainment, and the unveiling of global standard sport facilities, a first in the region with world class athletes in attendance,” Gina Din said in the statement.

The centre comprises of an international standard size football pitch sponsored by the German Ministry for Development Cooperation, a basketball court sponsored by the Giants of Africa Foundation, and a volleyball/netball court.

It will also host a library, IT lab and vocational center sponsored by multiple Sauti Kuu supporters, who will be in attendance.

“I am so happy to finally inaugurate this center after three years of hard work. The space will serve as a safe physical space for children, youth and their families to meet and interact regularly while participating in different sports and learning activities,” said Auma.

The PR firm said that due to security concerns and limited space, public access to the venue will be restricted to invited guests.

Yesterday, the Kogelo village was a wash with excitement as confirmation of the visit filtered. Mama Sarah’s home was under tight security and visitors were screened by the Administration Police officers who manage the Police Post established at the gate since 2008.

A spot check by the Saturday Standard yesterday found expectant citizens as ‘son of the soil‘ is set to visit Kogelo.

“His being president denied him ample time to visit us so that we share with him our excitement and expectations we had for him, but finally he is out of the big seat and we are glad he will be coming,” said Paul Ochieng.