Blow to former Transport CS Kamau as court declines to stop his prosecution

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 12:32, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 12:54 GMT +3

Former Transport CS Eng. Michael Kamau

The Court of Appeal has declined to stop prosecution of former Transport Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau over corruption allegations.

While ruling the case on Friday morning, the judge said the former CS was not acquitted of corruption charges.

ALSO READ: Audit report questions integrity of county staff

The court ruling allowed Director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji to file fresh charges against the former CS.

On April 11, 2018 Judge Hedwig Ongudi discharged Mr Kamau but declined to acquit him, saying his appeal which saw the charges withdrawn on July 14, 2017 was allowed because EACC was not properly constituted at the time it completed the investigations.

Anti-corruption detectives raided Kamau's Nairobi home on May 22, 2018, but did not find him. There were reports that the officers wanted to arrest him so he could face fresh charges.

Ten officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) went to Kamau’s house at 5am and left five hours later after they were informed the former CS was not home.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended Kamau from his ministerial position in 2015 and was charged in court with abuse of office. Kamau was accused that while serving in the Ministry of Roads as PS, he and with ministerial tender committee re-designed the Kamukuywa-Kapsokwony-Sirisia road inappropriately, leading to loss of Sh33 million.