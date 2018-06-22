Nairobi residents to receive improved water supply Next Story
Policeman hangs himself in his house at Donholm, Nairobi

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 21st 2018 at 23:44 GMT +3

The body of a police officer was found hanging in his bedroom in Donholm. The officer was attached to Soweto police station.

Reports indicated that a note complaining about the policeman's working conditions was found at the scene.

The officer's daughter who had gone to visit him on Tuesday night told police she found the door locked and used a spare key.

Almost 20 police officers have been reported to have committed suicide in the past few months. Police said such cases were on the rise due to stress.

Officers' relationships with their families, colleagues and seniors have been identified as some of the causes of the stress.

