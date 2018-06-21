50 years old man dies during KDF operation in Wajir County

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 15:30, Updated June 21st 2018 at 16:46 GMT +3

One person dies during Kenya Defense Forces operation in Kutulo town, Wajir County.

Reports say the victim, Hassan Abdi Muhumed who is 50 years old, was killed after he was arrested together with other men in Kutulo town on Thursday morning.

Witnesses say that shooting started when some of the men protested their arrest and detention.

This operation has caused tension in the town coming four days after Al-Shabaab killed eight people.

According to local police 5 of those killed were Administration Police officers and 3 Police Reservists.

The officers died after their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the attackers in Bojigaras area.

Witnesses said the vehicle was badly damaged killing the victims who were on board.

North Eastern regional coordinator Muhammad Saleh said those behind the attack escaped soon after the incident taking with them six AK47 assault rifles and two G3 battle rifles and 510 bullets.

He said preliminary findings pointed to Somalia’s Al-Shabaab terror gang. “The attackers escaped soon after the blast and we suspect Al-Shabaab is behind it,” he said.

A reinforcement was immediately sent to the scene but nothing was salvaged in terms of life. It came in the wake of warnings of planned attacks by the terror group.

Two days later in a video Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility.

On June 6 at least 6 paramilitary personnel were killed and three others injured when their vehicle ran over an explosive at Liboi, Garissa County.