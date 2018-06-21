Detainee killed in AP camp

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 15:30, Updated June 21st 2018 at 19:51 GMT +3

A man was shot dead as he allegedly tried to flee from an Administration Police camp in Wajir County.

The man was among those detained during a crackdown after last Sunday's killing of eight security men by suspected Al Shabaab terrorists.

According to witnesses, the man, identified as Mohamud Ali, was shot as he tried to flee from the camp set up for those arrested during the operation.

Wargadud MCA Issa Abdi said Mr Ali was a watchman in Kitulo town. According to the MCA, security personnel had rounded up all men in the camp to question them on the attack.

He said the officers were flushing out suspected Al Shabaab operatives and sympathisers when the man was shot.

"It is sad we have lost Ali, but I cannot tell the circumstances in which he was shot," he said.

Security personnel refused to comment on the incident.

The operation comes barely four days after the terrorists killed eight police officers in an IED attack. The group claimed responsibility for the attack in Bojigaras.

Among those who died were five Administration Police officers and three National Police Service reservists.

