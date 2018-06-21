Felix Kaweesi’s death: A story of power, betrayal, corruption, blackmail and murder

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 21st 2018 at 00:12 GMT +3

The late Uganda Police Chief Andrew Felix Kaweesi. [Courtesy]

Former Inspector General of Police Kayihura did not kill Felix Kaweesi. He needed him alive but one big jealous man (omukoto) killed him and now he is accusing the General and all those who investigated Kaweesi’s murder to wash away evidence.

It is very sad that a man who served his president with maximum royalty is dumped after using him as a tool to help him cling on power for many years. Kayihura was dedicated to keep Museveni in power using everything at his disposal to crush opposition groups that threatened Museveni’s power.

It is Kayihura and his police commanders who crushed political protests since 2005 that would have forced the regime to resign and now his master has decided to reward him in a humiliating manner.

Information from reliable sources reveal that Kayihura and his team in police faced a hard time during the electioneering periods in between 2005/6, 2010/11, and the most recent one 2015/16 where Kayihura and his team including the same officers detained with him were given instructions to ensure that Museveni wins elections using very sophisticated systems that were under the command of police.

In all these years, Kayihura was not aware that a treacherous move against him was being hatched by a clique of Bahima officers who foolishly think that they are superior over others because of their tribe.

It all dates back to the state house in early 2000, where Kayihura a Mufumbira worked surrounded by Banyankole, and one other man with him Col. Ndahura a Munyoro another “outsider”(that is what the mukoto referred to them).

Two men loyal to the president and the people of Uganda trying to build a nation of peace, fairness, and justice, then came a group of Banyankole boys, who believed that the state house was their company and questioned why the outsiders had the ear of the president more than them his tribesmen.

That was the rise of the “Mafias.” They were put under Kayihura’s supervision and training joining Ndahura and became what they called Kale’s brothers to be groomed to take care of Uganda. However, the boys had their own agenda in mind.

They believed that since the president was a munyankole and they were in power, they were entitled to being rich. Since they were educated and their leader a lawyer they embarked on a journey of engaging in stealing from the civilians.

The leader of these boys was not Kainerugaba Muhoozi the son of the president but rather David Muhoozi the current cdf who often engaged in plans of stealing from big business investors and robbing from the president by fixing people to collect money from the president claiming they had problems and later shared the money with them. With his good legal skills, he became the face of the young relatives of the first family who were the thieves of most of the property and projects.

However, Ndahura refused to indulge in this greed and while reporting to his big brother Kayihura a fellow outsider, always intervened and saved the day and sabotaged their evil plans. And that is how David Muhoozi and Kayihura fell apart. The tension grew while another man at that time was rising in power the late Nobel Mayombo a Mutooro with a heart of Justice and patriotism. The mafias aka bakoto were afraid and jealous that he was gaining popularity from the people and had caught the eye of the president. So they gave him a trip to the world of the dead.

This man on his deathbed told his friend that “the fools have killed me.” How can a mutooro take what our tribesmen fought for. They maneuvered their way through ranks and positions by eliminating and using the media to character assassinate their mates and they survived while the outsider Ndahura was never promoted despite having served well in big offices and done all military courses by now all his banyankole mates are generals however he is still a Colonel.

The death of Felix Kaweesi

Same as Mayombo, Kaweesi was to take the same fate, As he had collected enough evidence against this group as he kept encountering thieves and crimes most especially those committed in the name of these powerful feared bakoto. Even Tamale Mirundi referred to them as the mafias because he a Muganda had no enough power to fight these boys who were already in positions of power and so he feared to mention their names just like all their victims do.

The investigation of Kaweesi’s murder was a file put on Col. Ndahura’s desk the then Director of Crime intelligence. The reason for his appointment to that position in 2015 was that the mafias had grown bigger. They had built a network that was in all institutions of government and had also infiltrated the police. Kayihura could not trust anyone apart from the man he knew so well could never be bribed. Col.Ndahura.

Kaweesi had discovered these mafia policemen and had written a report about them. During investigations of different crimes including blackmails, kidnaps, murders and corruption, names of these big boys came up but people were blackmailed and threatened even judges and members of commissions could not prosecute them neither make decisions on some cases. That is why some cases were wrongly judged and other judges who have consciousness still live in fear adjourning these cases waiting for someone to save them before they make wrong judgments.

However, while the “mafias’ police” committed atrocities, Kayihura as the IGP took the blows from the public and the media but he could not tell the public that the police had criminals in it as it would have caused panic in the country. They even paid up some opposition leaders to cause chaos and also controlled the media by blackmailing editors and journalists to give false and one-sided stories. T

The late Kaweesi had written a report and the day he was killed, he and Kayihura were to hand it over to the president. After his death, Kaka director of ISO, Muhoozi CDF and Kandiho Director CMI aka the mafias, aka abakoto started hunting down anybody who said they had evidence against Kaweesi’s murderers. Even his own wife could not trust the police, as people were picked up and never reached the police stations.

When Kayihura told Col. Ndahura to investigate the murder of Kaweesi, He found suspects who the police had arrested but, CMI ordered for their release as they claimed to have had the real culprits in prison. CMI itself went ahead to arrest innocent Ugandans and Muslims by planting fake evidence in their houses and that is how Kaweesi’s murder had less than 8men shooting and instead, 92 were arrested. No fool going to assassinate a police officer in kaweesi’s position at that time would involve 92men in the mission.

Finally, Kayihura was beaten and that was his fall as they kept telling the president that he was after his position and he was using the police to fade the popularity of the regime among the people.

To fight crime, Ndahura started working with police officers to create a system of profiling because the criminals were repeated offenders that way they would easily be captured. But then at that time these mafias were fighting it because they needed to clean out. And after they had done so, arrested Kitata and framed him for terrorism as they knew Kayihura had engaged him in community policing which would help fight crime among boda bodas.

Now the only remaining two people with information of their atrocities are Kayihura and Ndahura and in fear of this, they have arrested them. An insider tells us that they intend to keep them there for as long as they can.

A house search was done in their houses collecting all electronics and police reports that might have evidence on the mafias’ actions. They have used controlled media by character assassinating them and accusing them of their fellow patriot Kaweesi’s murder and when the lawyers asked the military why they have been arrested, they claimed that they had not arrested them but had just brought them in for questioning. Meanwhile, the president is scared of losing his throne to Kayihura, during the reading of the National budget in 2018 announced that there shall be no bail nor bond granted to the suspects of murder cases.

Afraid that if Kayihura came out, he would have a voice to speak for himself and clear his name like Kirumira did. Even Ndahura himself, whose only piece of dirt put against him as he had commanded forces to beat Dr.Kizza Besigye’s supporters in Rukungiri during the 2004 elections will have an open chance to tell his story.

Meanwhile, since Kayihura’s head was on public demand, the president did not mind giving in on the mafias’ actions, knowing that if he sacrificed his threat that the people want, he had nothing to lose and when the age limit judgement came out with the age limit scrapped off and the MP’s term extension reversed, Ugandans will not mind because he gave them Kayihura and the burden will fall on the Members of Parliament politicians to defend themselves to the constituency members that they had betrayed.

The fate of these innocent men has been sealed and a price has been paid in the fight for justice. The question remains “what is the fate of Uganda in the hands of these mafias with a paranoid president?”

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Standardmedia.co.ke