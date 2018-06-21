Contractual workers' contracts terminated

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 23:04 GMT +3

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo (centre) chats with his Chief of Staff Noah Okaya (left) and Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi (right) when they attended a function at the county headquarters at Mbale. [Eric Lungai/Standard]

The county government has terminated the contracts of more than 800 workers.

County Secretary Francis Ominde, in a communiqué to all staff, informed the affected workers to prepare to hand over at the end of the month.

“I write to communicate the decision of the cabinet that all contractual staff whose contracts were to end on diverse dates and months in the year 2018, stand to be terminated on June 30, 2018.”

Many of the workers have considered the layoffs to be inevitable since Governor Wilber Ottichilo took over from his predecessor, Moses Akaranga, with the only mystery being the termination dates.

The communiqué added: “I also wish to inform all members of staff whose contracts were to end after June 30 that the salaries for the remaining period have been included in their June salaries and that no contract shall be extended beyond June 2018.”

Mr Ominde asked county executive committee members and chief officers to ensure that the affected staff cleared with their departments and handed over all documents by June 28.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Efficient workforce

The county government has more than 4,000 workers and Dr Ottichilo has on several occasions reiterated the need for a lean, effective and efficient workforce as he reconstitutes his government.

Last weekend, Senator George Khaniri urged Ottichilo not to sack the contractual workers, asking him to be considerate of their families and the people they were supporting.

Last year, the county government invited personnel from the Office of the President to undertake a staff audit, whose report has been submitted and is waiting for action.

During the audit, all staff submitted their documents for verification as the county conducted a head count.

Elsewhere, the Bungoma County government has embarked on a head count to eliminate ghost workers from the payroll.

Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said the census would be conducted across the nine sub-counties to determine the number of genuine workers as well as put a cap on rising recurrent expenditure, especially salaries.

Deputy Governor Charles Ngome said the decision was reached after the payroll of the county executive staff was leaked on social media.

“Many things have been said about the county government paying ghost workers, even some said to have died. This exercise will weed them out,” said Dr Ngome.