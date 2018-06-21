Raila begins purge on MPs who backed Ruto Previous Story
Chebukati opposes application seeking to have remaining commissioners resign

By Faith Karanja | Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 22:23 GMT +3
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati (above) has opposed an application seeking to have the remaining commissioners resign.

A Baringo voter, Biwott Kangwony said IEBC, as currently constituted, cannot carry out its mandate effectively due to lack of quorum and is contrary to the constitution. 

ALSO READ: No last laugh for Ezra Chiloba yet

Through lawyer Arnold Ochieng Oginga, the petitioner also wants the court to stop all by-elections the commission is scheduled to preside over.

But Chebukati dismissed the petition saying conducting a by-election is not an initiative of the commission.

“The issue of quorum will only come into play during a meeting of the plenary, not when conducting by-elections," Chebukati said.

