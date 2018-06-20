Raila cracks whip on ODM MPs who have declared support for Ruto

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 19:16, Updated June 20th 2018 at 19:35 GMT +3

Opposition leader Raila Odinga with Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa. [File, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has launched an all-out crackdown against his ODM lawmakers who have declared support for Deputy President William Ruto.

In what is likely to result in major political casualties and shifting of political alliances ahead of next General Election, the Orange party has indicated its readiness to crash rebels within its ranks to maintain discipline within the outfit.

Minority Whip in the National Assembly Junet Mohammed on Wednesday wrote to Speaker Justin Muturi informing him of the party’s intention to remove Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

In the letter, Mohammed is seeking the Speaker’s advice on the process of removing a PSC commissioner and subsequent process for replacement.

Retaliation

“I seek guidance on how to remove, hence replace, a commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) appointed under Article 127Clause 2 (c) (ii) of the Constitution. Your urgent consideration of this matter will be highly appreciated,” said Mohammed.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has Jumwa, George Khaniri (Vihiga) and Benson Momanyi in the PSC. The retaliation by ODM against its members who have started gravitating towards Ruto comes barely two days after Raila led the party’s top leadership in a crisis meeting in Mombasa on how to deal with Ruto’s inroads in the region.

Jumwa, Suleiman Dori (Msambweni), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Badi Twalib (Jomvu) and Benjamin Tayari (Kinangop) are some of the ODM leaders warming up to Ruto, who is looking for support for his presidential bid.

Sources within ODM said on Wednesday the plot to remove Jumwa was just the beginning of a major crackdown on the ‘rebel MPs’ as they indicated that plans were a foot to remove the MPs from powerful committees in the House.

A senior party officials said they have started with the “big fish” and will soon move down to all members who appear to defy party’s rules.

