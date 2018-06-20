Kanze Dena makes State House debut press briefing on Uhuru plans

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 14:23, Updated June 20th 2018 at 16:50 GMT +3

State House Deputy Spokesperson Kanze Dena during the briefing. [Courtesy]

Former TV news presenter Kanze Dena made her first state house press briefing today where she announced President Uhuru Kenyatta’s schedule this week.

In fast spoken Kiswahili, Dena who is now state house Deputy Spokesperson made a debut briefing where she disclosed the president’s itinerary saying the head of state was set to travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia tomorrow to attend Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) meeting.

Looking neat in her in navy blue trouser suit and sky blue shirt Kanze said the meeting between heads of states will focus on strategies to ensure peace was restored in the war-torn South Sudan.

Conflict has rocked South Sudan for many years as President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, who was once his vice president, fight over country of the country.

Asked whether Opposition leader Raila Odinga was invited by the head of state to the IGAD meeting, Kanze said the event involved only the heads of states.

Raila has been instrumental in the quest for stability in the country. Recently, he met President Kiir in Juba and later met with Machar.

The IGAD meeting will come barely a day after the world celebrated World Refugees Day.

Several locals from South Sudan have sought refuge in Kenya due to the escalating fighting in the country as Machar and Kiir fight for control over the country.

“Atakutana na viongozi katika kongamano la kutafuta amani katika nchi hiyo (He will join other leaders in the pursuit of peace for South Sudan),” said Kanze.

Also, Kanze announced the president would be in Kajiado on inspect the progress of the second phase of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and later launch governors’ convention.

Further, the Deputy Spokesperson said the president was expecting a major delegation from United States including investors.

“Tunataka kubuni ajira kwa vijana…na kuguza uchumi (we aim promoting youth employment and economic development),” said Kanze.

The briefing was not flawless though and at some point Kanze addressed the media as “mtazamaji” (listener) but quickly apologized that she was still adjusting to her new role.