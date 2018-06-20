Quarantine on cattle extended to control anthrax spread

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 19th 2018 at 22:59 GMT +3

A quarantine on cattle in the county has been extended by a month to contain an outbreak of anthrax.

Agriculture Executive Paul Mbuni said movement of animals would remain banned to give veterinary officers time to wipe out the disease.

He told traders who were demanding the re-opening of animal markets to be patient, adding that the disease was still in some parts of the county.

“Traders selling cattle will have to wait for another month as the department intensifies the anti-anthrax vaccination campaign. I want to assure farmers that the government will deal with the disease.”

He said areas that had been hard hit by the disease included parts of Hamisi and Luanda sub-counties.

Vaccinating animals

“Veterinary officers are in the field visiting farmers and vaccinating their animals. We are doing the exercise in collaboration with ward administrators, chiefs and their assistants because they are close to the affected farmers,” he said.

Mbuni also pointed out that he was impressed with the response after the vaccination drive was launched in villages. He urged farmers to report any cases of anthrax to his office for quick action to be taken.

The county last month banned movement of cattle following the outbreak.

Last week, traders appealed to Governor Wilber Ottichilo to intervene and have the ban lifted, claiming the disease had been contained.

They said the closure of all animal markets in the county was hurting their businesses.