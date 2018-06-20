Rape, kidnap of albinos on sharp rise in Taita Taveta, officials warn

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 19th 2018 at 22:32 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

There is a rise in cases of defilement and confinement of people living with albinism, a national government official has said.

Taita Deputy County Commissioner Francis Kazungu yesterday said there was a recurrence of child abuse and stigmatisation of albinos in the region.

Mr Kazungu noted defilement cases were spreading fear in the region. He said Taita sub-county recorded between three and five cases of defilement monthly.

Mr Kazungu said the majority of cases went unreported while others were being concluded at village level through kangaroo courts supervised by chiefs, their assistants and elders.

“Defilement among other forms of gender-based violence has been rampant in the area. We have been recording between three and five cases every month,” said the commissioner.

He said parents with physically-challenged children were not taking the lead in protecting them against discrimination.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Other forms of abuse include child labour and prostitution, negligence, sodomy, early marriage and female genital mutilation.