Family of slain Kemri doctor seeks motive, justice

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 11:15, Updated June 19th 2018 at 11:19 GMT +3

The late Peter Odada. [Denish Ochieng', Standard]

The family of a medical doctor who was shot on Friday night in unclear circumstances is seeking justice.

Peter Odada, a doctor with the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), died on Sunday while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Yesterday, Odada’s family was yet to come to terms with the loss that has also shocked the medical fraternity in Kisumu.

Shephas Aguko, a nephew, narrated what happened to the doctor, saying the attack had left the family broken.

“The late Odada was driving home and decided to stop at a local bar close to his home to join his friends to watch football,” said Aguko.

The nephew said his friends told the family that a stranger walked into the pub, looked around and left. He returned with two other men who were armed with guns.

The three men walked straight to where Odada was seated and dragged him out of the bar to his parked car.

“They shot him and fled on a motorbike, scaring the people who were at the bar.”

Peaceful life

Aguko said Odada had lived a peaceful life and had never raised fears about his life being in danger.

A few hours after the shooting, unknown assailants tried to break into the house of a surgeon, Otieno Obondi, who lives a few metres away from Odada’s home.

Dr Obondi said the thugs broke his fence and tried to enter the compound but his domestic worker raised the alarm, forcing the attackers to flee.

“This is not the first time they have attacked my home. The same incident happened last year in April,” said Obondi.

The surgeon said he no longer felt safe in his home and asked the police to beef up security in the area and arrest the culprits.

“From the incident, we were the targets and I now fear for my life,” said Obondi.

One of Odada’s relatives, Prof Omolo Ongati who teaches at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University, said the family condemned the shooting and asked the police to ensure that the attackers were brought to book.

“We are still not aware why he was killed and the family feels insecure because no one knows the motive,” said Ongati.

Joel Okoth, a witness, said they rushed to the scene of the shooting after hearing gunshots.

“We met the assailants on their way out; they were six on two motorbikes,” said Okoth.

He said they found Odada on the ground next to his vehicle. Next to him was a six kilogramme gas cylinder.

“Odada asked us to rush him to hospital. We helped him to his vehicle and he decided to drive himself.”

Bar patrons

Okoth said the other bar patrons and staff fled when the gunmen struck. Only three people remained to help Odada and another man who was shot in the leg.

“The man was later rushed to Jaramogi Teaching and Referral Hospital by the police. Odada was shot in the chest while the man was shot in the leg.”

A resident, Dave Arunga, said he thought Odada was being trailed because he was killed close to his home, adding that this was not the first time such an incident was happening in the area.

“Most of the attacks are by people riding on motorbikes in the night. These are criminals preying on innocent people who live in the suburbs where insecurity remains rife.”

Kisumu West OCPD Wilston Mwakio said investigations were underway and appealed to residents to share information on the attack.

The Kemri corporate affairs department said the community was in shock and disbelief, adding that Odada was a passionate mentor and leader.