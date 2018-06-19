List of rebels who skipped Raila Odinga’s Mombasa Meeting

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 10:37, Updated June 19th 2018 at 10:52 GMT +3

Raila Odinga chaired the meeting where he talked about Building the Bridges Initiative among other internal party affairs. [Photo: Courtesy]

At least seven coastal MPs elected on an Orange Democratic Movement ODM ticket did not attend the National Executive Committee and Parliamentary Group retreat organized by their leader Raila Odinga at Flamingo Hotel Mombasa.

Reports link the legislators to Deputy President William Ruto and in support of his presidency come 2022.

Those who missed are Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Suleiman Dori (Msambweni), Badi Twalib (Jomvu) and Benjamin Tayari of Kinango.

Others not present were Kilifi Woman Representative Getrude Mbeu, Taita Taveta Senator Johnes Mwashushe Mwaruma, MPs Owen Baya of Kilifi North, Paul Katana of Kaloleni, John Mlolwa (Voi) and Danson Mwishako (Wundanyi).

Some of the MPs openly asked Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to drop Raila Odinga and join William Ruto in the 2022 elections.

Mombasa Woman Representative Mishi Mboko declared her support for William Ruto and asked Joho to join him come 2022.

"Ruto says he a hustler, I know Joho is a hustler too, let them form hustlers' alliance and move Kenya forward," she said.

Barely two months ago, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa also publicly endorsed William Ruto for the top seat.

"We can’t stop an idea whose time has come. 2022, it’s William Ruto. We want to assure you of our support when that time comes,” Jumwa said.

