Raila, Joho castigate DP Ruto, call for auditors to probe rich's wealth

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 18th 2018 at 09:57 GMT +3

Opposition leader Raila Odinga (right) and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho follow proceedings at Mombasa's County Assembly grounds on Sunday 17th June, 2018 during the annual Eid Baraza celebrations. [Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho want an independent international agency to audit the lifestyles of top Kenyan leaders.

Joho said foreign auditors incapable of compromise should investigate governors, the President and Deputy President. Raila urged the President Uhuru Kenyatta to be courageous in the war on graft.

The two ODM leaders also castigated Deputy President William Ruto and his entourage for launching early presidential campaigns and attempting to sabotage the national reconciliation efforts.

Raila claimed Ruto and his allies had tried to pour cold water on the mandate of the building bridges committee by attempting to suggest that it could not recommend far reaching changes to how Kenya is governed.

Joho and the former prime minister spoke at Treasury Square in Mombasa, where thousands of Muslims and local politicians gathered for the Eid ul Fitr Baraza.

Backing a recent statement by Uhuru on the need to audit the lifestyle of leaders, the Opposition leaders, however, said the top brass should be handled to ensure transparency.

Abundant evidence

Raila said it would not be easy to probe the wealth of some powerful people in Government, but added that there was abundant evidence of graft involving top Government officials.

He claimed the rich and corrupt in Kenya were "pouring money all over" and could be apprehended even without much of a lifestyle audit.

"You are pouring money all over yet we know your salary. Those who steal are known and even the expression on their faces exposes them," Raila claimed.

“I commend Uhuru for saying that the lifestyle audit should start with himself, but we have also said it is impossible to use a dog to hunt down a leopard. A dog can only hunt a squirrel, hare or antelope. It takes a lion to catch a leopard,” Raila said.

Joho said the country would require an international audit organisation to handle the powerful political class, including the President, his deputy, cabinet secretaries and governors.

“Lifestyle audits should be carried out in clusters. The top leadership, including the President and governors, should be audited by an international firm that is impartial," he said, adding: "This will ensure the graft war is carried out without mere threats. Otherwise, it can be too risky for some people. I fully support the President on audit of lifestyles.”

Joho claimed he was the first one to call for the audits last year.