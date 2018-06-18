Minor in defilement charges released on free bond

A 16-year-old boy alleged to have defiled a three-year-old girl was on Thursday freed on a personal bond pending trial.
The Standard Seven drop-out had initially been given Sh200,000 bond, which his guardians could not raise, making him apply for a personal bond.
The accused denied defiling the child on April 28 at Shikhambi Estate, Kakamega Central District.
The boy, who is training as a mechanic at a local polytechnic, is said to have defiled the child after she was left under his care by her parents.