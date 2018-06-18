Kakamega man gets 15 years for violent robbery Next Story
8 security personnel killed after their vehicle hit an IED in Wajir Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Minor in defilement charges released on free bond

By Jack Murima | Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 18:03 GMT +3
The Standard Seven drop-out had initially been given Sh200,000 bond, which his guardians could not raise, making him apply for a personal bond.

A 16-year-old boy alleged to have defiled a three-year-old girl was on Thursday freed on a personal bond pending trial.

The Standard Seven drop-out had initially been given Sh200,000 bond, which his guardians could not raise, making him apply for a personal bond.

ALSO READ: Sh3 billion housing project begins

The accused denied defiling the child on April 28 at Shikhambi Estate, Kakamega Central District.

 The boy, who is training as a mechanic at a local polytechnic, is said to have defiled the child after she was left under his care by her parents. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Kakamega
sex assault
free bond

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Sh3 billion housing project begins

Sh3 billion housing project begins

Green Commandos in perfect control

Green Commandos in perfect control

Man, 63 lures girl with sweets before raping her

Man, 63 lures girl with sweets before raping her

Clerics asked to help in the purge against graft

Clerics asked to help in the purge against graft

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited