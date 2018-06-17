33 school girls in tyre burst accident Previous Story
Low rains reported in Aberdare Ranges as Ndakaini Dam refills

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Sun, June 17th 2018 at 13:52, Updated June 17th 2018 at 14:07 GMT +3
Ndakaini Dam [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Ndakaini Dam has achieved 90 percent storage as heavy rains come to an end.

By Sunday, the dam had recorded an inflow of 1.628 cubic meters down from 1.746 cubic metres captured on Saturday. 

The facility with capacity to hold 70 million cubic metres has managed 62.8 million cubic metres with 800,000 cubic metres to achieve the target.

Murang’a County Meteorological Director Paul Murage said the Aberdare region has been receiving reduced rains since May 25.

Speaking to The Standard, Murage said presently underground aquifers were recharging the dam thus reduced inflow.

“Other parts of the forest have been receiving heavy rains while Gatare and Kimakia sections  pattern changed two weeks ago thus leaving aquifers recharge the facility slowly,” said Murage.

Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) that manages the dam ordered closure of the outlet after the levels were captured at 24 percent in April before heavy rains fell.

NWSC Acting Managing Director Nahason Muguna said the storage at the facility was encouraging following increased rains in the past two months.

“There is need to conserve our forests and the underground aquifers that are important in recharging of our water sources,” said Muguna.

A month ago, Ministry of Water and Sanitation appointed a task force to investigate challenges facing Ndakaini Dam following social media outcry with claims of illegal outlets.

The outcry forced Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu to appoint a team to conduct probe into the claims.

