Lucky escape for 33 school girls in freak morning accident

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 15:20, Updated June 16th 2018 at 15:26 GMT +3

The students from Kangubiri Girls High School in Nyeri were travelling to Nairobi for their midterm break. [Courtesy]

Thirty-three students from from Kangubiri Girls High School were this morning injured after the bus they were traveling in was involved in an accident at Tambaya area along Nyeri- Mukurueni road.

The girls who had just been released from the school for midterm were all rushed to Mukurweini Level IV hospital where they were treated and discharged.

School Principal Agnes Mathenge said the bus which was ferrying the students to Nairobi was privately owned and did not belong to the school.

“We released the girls to go home for midterm early this morning and at around 9am I received a call that the bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident,” she explained.

Ms Mathenge clarified that the bus belonged to one of the parents at the school.

At Mukurweini Level IV hospital Doctor Ken Kibaara said the facility received 33 students from the school and most were treated for soft tissue injuries.

“Two of the students had deep cut wounds which we have treated and all the students were in stable condition,” he explained.

According to one of the eye witnesses, Nelson Mwaniki the road accident was caused by a burst tire which caused the driver to lose control of the bus.

“The vehicle was on its descent towards Tambaya Shopping centre, when we heard a loud bang as one of the tires burst. In an attempt to avoid plunging off the bridge into the river he swerved to the side of the road,” he noted.

