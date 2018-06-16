Oparanya seeks Raila’s blessings in race to State House

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 12:35, Updated June 16th 2018 at 12:46 GMT +3

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and ODM leader Raila Odinga at a past function. Oparanya says he needs Raila’s backing to win the 2022 presidential contest. [File, Standard]

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is seeking ODM chief Raila Odinga’s blessings in his 2022 presidential quest.

Oparanya has indicated that he could be the best bet to fly the Orange party flag but would require Raila’s full backing to realize the dream.

Mr Oparanya urged the opposition leader to reciprocate the loyalty he has accorded him for a long time by declaring him (Oparanya) ‘tosha’.

“By 2022, we shall have over one million registered voters in Kakamega county alone, this will be a major boost to my presidential bid, I urge my supporters to remain focused and challenge my party boss to stand with me,” said Oparanya.

Buoyed by a clean development track record and the Deputy party leader portfolio he holds in the Orange party, Oparanya is optimistic he will become the automatic ODM torchbearer.

“I command a huge following in Kakamega and neighbouring counties and that is a major morale booster even as I take calculated steps into national politics.”

Oparanya has indicated that he will sacrifice his political ambitious for the sake of competitors from Western eyeing the top seat.

“I believe in myself and enjoy huge support in my backyard, I am not about to back down in favour of anyone,” said Oparanya in reference to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya boss Moses Wetang’ula.

Legislators allied to both politicians have been playing their cards close to their chests in regard to the planned merger deal.

However, former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale who doubles as Wetang’ula’s deputy and ANC party Secretary General Barrack Muluka are optimistic the deal will materialize.

According to the two, a lot has been covered towards folding the political outfits to emerge with a single strong party.

Oparanya has however indicated that incase one of the two competitors proves to be much stronger than he is, he could consider shelving his ambitions.

“There is nothing wrong for either Musalia or Wetang’ula to vie in 2022, if they prove to be stronger than me, I will be obliged to support one of them but they must also be prepared to back me in case I outshine them in popularity contest.”

Other members of the ODM party who have shown interest of flying the party flag in 2022 include Mombasa governor Hassan Joho.

But Jubilee politicians from Western insists the region stand to be in government by looking for other communities to hunt together for the coveted seat.

According to Sports and Heritage CS Rashid Echesa, locals must rally behind Deputy President William Ruto as the region strategize to have one of its on in statehouse in 2032 after DPs has served two successive terms.

He said it would be a waste of time for the region to field candidate in 2022 arguing that Western was not ready to produce a president.

But Matungu MP Justus Murunga feels Mudavadi stands a better chance of winning the presidency seat in 2022.

“Musalia’s experience in politics is phenomenal and am sure he can trounce most of his rivals to win the 2022 polls easily,” said Murunga.