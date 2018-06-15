Suspect kills himself after arrest Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

County officer is shot in the stomach during brutal robbery

By James Omoro | Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 14:38, Updated June 15th 2018 at 14:47 GMT +3
Maurice Amek was accosted by gangster and is reported to have refused to their requests. [Courtesy]

Homa Bay County Assembly Principal Accountant is nursing serious bullet injuries in a Kisumu County hospital after being shot by gangsters.

Maurice Amek was shot by unknown gangsters near his home at Sofia estate in Homa Bay town on Thursday night. Amek sustained serious bullet injuries in the hand and stomach. One of the bullets got lodged in his stomach.

ALSO READ: Two stabbed to death in South Africa mosque

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said the gangsters who were travelling in a probox trailed Amek and stopped him at his gate when he was about to enter his compound.

The criminals ordered Amek to give them money but he failed to comply with their demand since he had no money.

They then to shot him.

“The number of the suspects involved has not been established but they robbed the victim of a laptop, mobile phone and documents which were inside his bag,” said Tum.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The police boss said they had launched investigations to with a view of arresting the suspects.

Amek was saved by neighbours who heard the gun shots.

The neighbours rushed him to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital Mortuary for treatment.

However his condition proved complicated, forcing medics to refer him to Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu county where he is receiving medical care.

ALSO READ: Serial suspect commits suicide in police custody

RELATED TOPICS:
homabay county
Maurice Amek
crime

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Florida man kills four children and himself

Florida man kills four children and himself

Thugs shoot doctor, kill his wife in Thika

Thugs shoot doctor, kill his wife in Thika

Police blamed for laxity as cattle theft escalates

Police blamed for laxity as cattle theft escalates

Congo's Bemba seeks release after war crimes acquittal

Congo's Bemba seeks release after war crimes acquittal

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited