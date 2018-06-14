Deadly blue tongue disease kills sheep, goats Previous Story
Date set for impeachment motion against Speaker Kairo

By Stephen Mkawale | Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 14th 2018 at 00:15 GMT +3
Joel Maina Kairu, Nakuru County Assembly Speaker. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

The County Assembly will next Tuesday debate a motion seeking to have Speaker Joel Kairo impeached.

The House Business Committee chaired by Majority Leader Stanley Karanja has approved the motion by Biashara MCA Peter Nyaguthii, saying the grounds raised were sufficient.

“We will give the Speaker a chance to respond to the allegations raised by the member,” Karanja said.

In his motion, Nyaguthii says Kairo embezzled money meant for MCAs’ bench-marking trip.

 He further accuses Kairo of violating Chapter 6 of Leadership and Integrity and the County Assembly Service Board Act by admitting two members to the board without communication from political parties as required by law.

The Biashara Ward MCA also accuses Kairo of abuse of office as chairman of the board when he initiated and conducted the employment of Zack Njiru who had been interdicted by the county government over integrity issues.

