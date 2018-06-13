Ward reps trade blows at assembly over impeachment rumours

| Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 09:06, Updated June 13th 2018 at 09:12 GMT +3

Some of the Kisumu County ward reps during the fist fight. [Courtesy]

Chaos erupted in Kisumu County Assembly yesterday as MCAs exchanged blows following a disagreement over plans to impeach two senior officials in Governor Peter Anyang' Nyongo’s administration.

Police fired in the air to disperse the MCAs after two ward representatives engaged in a fist fight amid bitter exchange of words.

The assembly adjourned prematurely as the MCAs turned rogue.

Trouble started when two notices of Motion to impeach the County Executive Committee (CEC) member for Finance and the CEC for Planning was tabled before the House by Chief Whip Gard Olima.

A section of the MCAs opposed the move while others stamped their feet in support of the Motions, which will be debated next week.

Circulating rumours

Pamela Odhiambo, the Manyatta B MCA, told the House rumours had been going round that the assembly was also planning to table an impeachment against Governor Nyong'o.

And when debate on a Motion seeking to impose revenue on sand harvesting started, the ward representatives started walking out of the chambers one after another.

Moments later, an argument ensued outside the debating chambers, as a clique of MCAs started accusing their counterparts, led by Olima, the author of the Motion, of working to frustrate Nyong'o.

The MCAs could be heard accusing the chief whip of going against their will and including CEC of Planning in the list of officers they intended to impeach.

Market Milimani MCA Seth Kanga accused his colleagues of plotting to bring down Nyongo’s government.

As temperatures rose, more than 15 MCAs began verbal exchanges with Joachim Okech (Kondele) and Victor Rodgers (Migosi) and finally engaged in a fist fight.