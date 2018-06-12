Man arrested for killing wife in Kibera, Nairobi

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 11th 2018 at 23:05 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Police have arrested a man accused of killing his wife in Kibera, Nairobi, on Saturday.

The man is said to have slashed his wife with a panga before travelling to his rural home in Shinyalu for cleansing.

Neighbours said they took the victim to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect's father said he was shocked when he learnt of the incident through social media.

“Police officers came to my home demanding to know the whereabouts of my son. They told me he had committed murder. I never knew he could commit such an offence,” he said.

Assistant Chief Gerald Murunga said he received reports that detectives in Nairobi were looking for the suspect.

