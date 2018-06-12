County acquires Sh220 million firefighting equipment

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 11th 2018 at 23:01 GMT +3

The county government has acquired two modern fire engines as it seeks to strengthen its firefighting capabilities.

The engines, which were imported from the United Kingdom at a cost of Sh100 million each, arrived at the lakeside city on Sunday.

Other equipment in the consignment included 100 firefighting attire comprising of fire jackets, gloves and helmets, which cost Sh100,000 for each outfit, and 100 fire extinguishers which also cost Sh100,000 per unit.

The county has set aside Sh300 million to revamp the fire department.

The UK-based Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Services Company, which delivered the equipment, will train the county firefighters.

The UK team comprised of four fire engineers and two paramedics, is led by Watch Commander Michael Orme.

13,000 litres

The fire engines have a water capacity of 13,000 litres each, giving them a slight edge over the engines currently in use whose capacity is 10,000 litres each.

The engines also come with a 13m ladder as well as Holmatro cutting machines that are used to cut metal especially when rescuing passengers trapped in vehicles after accidents.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o is expected to officially receive the equipment today.

Speaking during a local TV breakfast show, Nyong’o said he was keen on having a functional fire department to serve and protect the fast-growing investments in the region.

“When we came into office, we found only one fire engine and another one which had been detained at a local garage. We are putting efforts to strengthen the department, as well as establishing a regional ambulance system for lake region counties.”

City Manager Doris Ombara also opened a one-week training session at City Hall, targeting all the fire fighting staff in the city, as well as three fresh recruits from each sub-county who will pioneer the establishment of fire stations in their regions.

“Our aim is to have each of the seven sub-counties equipped with a fire engine. This is just the beginning of the implementation of the initiative,” said Ombara.

According to Ombara, one of the new fire engines will be stationed at Kibuye, the largest open-air market in the region, which has suffered most from fire incidents.

In an agreement with the UK firm, at least 15 firefighters are set to fly to the UK in the coming months to undergo specialised training.

The county government has also set aside Sh100 million for the construction of residential houses for the firefighters, as well as renovation of the main fire station located along Ang’awa Street.

