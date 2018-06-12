MPs to question CSs Margaret Kobia and Sicily Kariuki over NYS scandal

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 11th 2018 at 21:15 GMT +3

Ministry of Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki

Three Government officials will Tuesday morning appear before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to shed light on various audit queries involving mismanagement of public resources.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki, her Public Service counterpart Margaret Kobia and Planning PS Julius Muia are expected to respond to queries raised by the Auditor General in his report of 2014-15 and 2015-16 financial years as well as the new National Youth Service (NYS) Sh9 billion scam.

ALSO READ: War on graft will succeed if the citizenry change

Kariuki, although now in the Health docket, preceded Kobia at the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs docket.

She had replaced Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who resigned from Cabinet over an earlier scandal at NYS.