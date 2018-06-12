Court used illegal documents to deny us bail: NYS suspects Next Story
Two officers in City Park shooting charged with murder Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

MPs to question CSs Margaret Kobia and Sicily Kariuki over NYS scandal

By Rawlings Otieno | Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 11th 2018 at 21:15 GMT +3
Ministry of Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki

Three Government officials will Tuesday morning appear before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to shed light on various audit queries involving mismanagement of public resources.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki, her Public Service counterpart Margaret Kobia and Planning PS Julius Muia are expected to respond to queries raised by the Auditor General in his report of 2014-15 and 2015-16 financial years as well as the new National Youth Service (NYS) Sh9 billion scam.

ALSO READ: War on graft will succeed if the citizenry change

Kariuki, although now in the Health docket, preceded Kobia at the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs docket.

She had replaced Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who resigned from Cabinet over an earlier scandal at NYS.

RELATED TOPICS:
NYS scandal
Sicily Kariuki
Margaret Kobia

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Raila: No community, party will protect the corrupt

Raila: No community, party will protect the corrupt

War on graft will succeed if the citizenry change

War on graft will succeed if the citizenry change

Shocking details of investigating officer named in NYS scandal

Shocking details of investigating officer named in NYS scandal

Last batch of medics elated despite court order

Last batch of medics elated despite court order

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited