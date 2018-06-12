Raila declares his support for renewed war on corruption

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 11th 2018 at 21:02 GMT +3

Raila Odinga

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has declared his full backing for the renewed war on corruption by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Opposition chief made the remarks at his Capitol Hill offices when he held a meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders.

"Mr Odinga assured the delegation that the war on corruption has his full backing, in line with his agreement with the President to deny refuge to those accused of corruption and who try to hide behind parties and communities,” read a statement issued by his spokesperson Dennis Onyango, in part.

State officers and politicians involved in corrupt dealings have often used their communities to shield themselves from being prosecuted, with claims of being targeted because of their ethnic backgrounds.

Already there are murmurs from Rift Valley leaders that the renewed war on graft was targeted at allies of Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila made the statement even as investigation agencies continue to piece up evidence in some of the latest graft cases.

Today, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and her Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs counterpart Margret Kobia are set to appear before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for grilling over loss of funds at the National Youth Service.

CS Kariuki was in charge of the ministry when the alleged plunder took place before she was moved to the Health ministry early this year.

The elders also declared their “unwavering support for the Building Bridges Initiative” and on the war on corruption.

