Five die in Wajir over RVF outbreak as vets raise alarm

RVF is a disease that affects both animals and human beings.The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. [Photo: Courtesy]

Following an outbreak of the Rift Valley Fever in Wajir County, the Union of Veterinary Practitioners Kenya has now threatened to withdraw the services in the country.

Union officials are demanding that the government signs the collective Bargaining Agreement that touches on compensation, allowances, insurance cover, promotions, scheme of service, training of veterinary professional and recognition.

The union also demanded for employment of new veterinary doctors and paraprofessional and unconditional promotions of those currently in service by two job groups.

They demand to be provided with protective gears, housing and facilitation to discharge in their duties.

In a press statement, UVPK said they will not sit down and watch their members face neglect by both National and County Government.

“The Veterinary Professionals contribute to Primary Healthcare by preventing Zoonotic disease from crossing over to humans including Rift Valley Fever disease ” Secretary General UVPK, Miheso Mulembani said.

The union added that they will not participate in the Rift Valley Fever Disease Prevention if government fails to meet their demands.

“The success of the Big 4 Agenda on food security ad Universal Healthcare will depend on how National and County Government actively and urgently addresses our grievances,” Mulembani said

This come after KEMRI confirmed an outbreak of RVF in Wajir County which has led to death of five people and several animals. Seven other people have been admitted varipous hospitals within the county

At least 200,000 livestock in areas bordering Wajir are at risk of contracting RFV in case planned control measures fail.

RVF is a disease that affects both animals and human beings. . The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes

In 2007/2007 El-Nino, 160 Kenyans including two Veterinary Surgeons succumbed to Rift Valley Fever disease infections.