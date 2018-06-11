Pay up levies, villas and holiday homes told

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 18:41 GMT +3

Swordfish Villas/ Holiday Home

Private villas, cottages, homestays, and apartments that offer holiday stay will be regulated as the Government seeks to widen its tax net.

The Tourism Fund (TF) said the facilities would be monitored in the move that also aims to ensure fair play in the hospitality industry.

ALSO READ: Exposed: How state corporations misused public funds

Joseph Cherutoi, the CEO, said they planned meetings to sensitise the new targeted tax sources.

"We want those operating accommodation facilities to abide by the laws regulating the hospitality sector," said Mr Cherutoi.

The TF claims some of the luxury villas in Malindi and Watamu in Kilifi County have not been registered and are therefore denying the Government millions of shillings in revenue.

The move has been welcomed by hoteliers who say private renters have been subjecting them to unfair competition.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Officials and inspectors from TF will also tour Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Naivasha, Nanyuki, Nakuru and Nyeri to sensitise stakeholders.