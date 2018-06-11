Kirinyaga row over liquor licensing formula

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 18:17 GMT +3

A row is brewing between the county government and the provincial administration over the issuance of liquor licences.

Acting County Commissioner Philip Nzugo has accused the Liquor Licensing Board of issuing licences to undeserving traders.

He cited Kirinyaga Central sub-county where stakeholders met and approved only 150 applications but the sub-county staff issued 400 licences.

Residents have threatened to storm Governor Anne Waiguru’s office to protest her officers' actions.