Protesting workers throw garbage in Homa Bay Town

| Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 9th 2018 at 19:24 GMT +3

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti

Employees of a cleaning company dumped garbage along the streets of Homa Bay town to protest delayed payment by the county government.

The employees of Tema Nyang’ Company emptied heaps of garbage all over the town over Sh13 million salary arrears.

The workers pushed wheelbarrows with litter to Governor Cyprian Awiti’s office to air their grievances, but were not granted audience since county officials were not in office.

The company Director Rashell Onyango said they had not paid staff because the county government had not paid them.

“We have rendered services but we have not been paid for the last six months,” he said.