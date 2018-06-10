Peter Munya decries barriers to EAC trade Next Story
Kirinyaga woman kills baby, throws it into river Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Protesting workers throw garbage in Homa Bay Town

By James Omoro | Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 9th 2018 at 19:24 GMT +3
Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti

Employees of a cleaning company dumped garbage along the streets of Homa Bay town to protest delayed payment by the county government.

The employees of Tema Nyang’ Company emptied heaps of garbage all over the town over Sh13 million salary arrears.

ALSO READ: Sonko declares monthly day for city clean-up

The workers pushed wheelbarrows with litter to Governor Cyprian Awiti’s office to air their grievances, but were not granted audience since county officials were not in office.

The company Director Rashell Onyango said they had not paid staff because the county government had not paid them.

“We have rendered services but we have not been paid for the last six months,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS:
homa bay county
garbage
protesters

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Governor Joho bans daytime dumping

Governor Joho bans daytime dumping

Sh72 million car loans to MCAs haunts Governor

Sh72 million car loans to MCAs haunts Governor

MCA Morris Nyaga in plea over garbage collection in Embu

MCA Morris Nyaga in plea over garbage collection in Embu

City eatery closed over dumping

City eatery closed over dumping

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited