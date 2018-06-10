Do not be divided on tribal, religious lines, Ruto urges Samburus

| Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 9th 2018 at 19:14 GMT +3

Deputy President Wiliam Ruto

Deputy President Wiliam Ruto has urged Kenyans to be vigilant to avoid being divided on tribal, religious and political lines.

Speaking in Baragoi, Samburu North Sub-county during a funds drive on Friday evening, Ruto asked residents to put aside their differences, unite and work together for the country to realise development.

“What I want to ask you is that let us all unite and work together, let us abandon politics of division based on political parties and communities," he said.

"This is not the time for discussing issues of political parties, tribes and religion, we are supposed to use our time now to cooperate to speed up development of Samburu and Kenya as a whole.”

Samburu Woman Representative Maison Leshoomo accused some Jubilee politicians of dividing Kenyans.

The DP said the national government has invested a lot of resources in free primary and secondary education to ensure children from poor families have equal chances of learning with the rest.

He warned against denying children a chance to go to school by marrying them off at an early age.

“I want to tell you people of Samburu and Baragoi, we have set aside a lot of money for education of our children and we don’t want any part of Kenya to remain behind,” he said.

Ruto was accompanied by governors Samuel Tunai (Narok) and Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) and Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki, among other leaders.

Tunai and Lenolkulal promised to work harder to ensure Ruto wins the presidency in 2022.

