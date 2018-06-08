Cleaners dump garbage at Homa Bay governor’s office over arrears

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 13:42, Updated June 8th 2018 at 14:51 GMT +3

Workers of Tema Nyang’ scattered litter in protest while demanding for six month pay. [photo/James Omoro/Standard]

Traders in Homa Bay and Mbita towns are complaining of poor hygiene after workers of a cleaning company downed their tools over Sh13 million wage arrears.

Employees of Workers of Tema Nyang’ downed their tools over unpaired wage arrears of six months.

In Homa Bay town on Friday, the workers held a demonstration by scattering litter on streets. They dumped garbage in every corner of the town to show their anger.

The company Director Rashell Onyango has been demanding for the arrears from the Homa Bay County Government.

“We have rendered the services but we have not been paid for the last six months,” Onyango said.

He said his company was constructed by the county government to do cleaning in the two towns.

The workers matched as they pushed wheelbarrows full of litter to Governor Cyprian Awiti’s office to air their grievances.

“Our families are suffering because we do not have money to feed them. We are here to demand for our rights,” said a worker.

They left garbage at the entrance of the governor’s office as an indication that they were not happy with the delayed salaries.

In Soko Mjinga, traders threatened to boycott paying tax if the market is not cleaned. Led by their chairperson Mathews Onywa, business operators said lives of their customers will be at risk if they continue operating in dirty environment.

“Some of the traders here sell food items. The poor environment can cause diseases,” Onywa said.

However, Homa Bay Chief Officer for Water and Environment Duncan Osodo said they owed the cleaning company only Sh2 million.

“We owe the company a salary of three month pay of Sh2m but not Sh13m as they claim,” said Osodo. He asked the cleaners to resume work as the matter is being handled.