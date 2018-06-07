BREAKING NEWS
No survivors in FlySax aircraft crash

By Hillary Orinde | Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 13:29, Updated June 7th 2018 at 13:42 GMT +3
All on board the plane have been confirmed dead. [Standard Digital]

The eight passengers and two crew members aboard the ill-fated Cessna C208 aircraft, registration number 5Y-CAC have been confirmed dead.

 FlySax chairman Charles Wako made the announcement on Thursday, hours after the wreckage of the plane was spotted in the Aberdares forest, Nyandarua County.

ALSO READ: Last moments of crash plane

The aircraft went missing on Tuesday after leaving Kitale at around 4pm and lost contact with the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) control tower at around 5.20pm.

Reports indicate that the plane was serviced regularly and had flown to Homa Bay and Maasai Mara early in the day prior to the ill-fated journey to Nairobi.

Captain Barbra Wangeci Kamau and First Officer Jean Mureithi lost contact with JKIA and it is believed that the plane flew into a bad storm

The eight passengers were Mr Ahmed Ali Abdi, Mr Karaba Sailah Waweru Muiga, Mr Khetia Kishani, Mr Matakasakarai Thamani, Mr Matakatekei Paula, Mr George Ngugi Kinyua, Mr Pinuertorn Ronald, and Mr Robinson Wafula.

More to follow. 

