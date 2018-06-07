Court orders DNA tests against a teacher in defilement charges

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 6th 2018 at 23:43 GMT +3

A teacher who allegedly defiled a Form Three student has been ordered to present himself at the Government Chemist in Kisumu to give a DNA sample.

Julius Makokha, who has since been interdicted by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), is alleged to have defiled and impregnated a 17-year-old girl on April 1 last year.

ALSO READ: 90 give DNA samples in rape probe

The complainant, who discontinued with her education, gave birth to a girl.

Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng allowed the application by State counsel Lydiah Ombega, who said that since the complainant had given birth, the child and the alleged father should undergo DNA tests to ascertain paternity to aid the prosecution's case.

Ombega said that two remaining witnesses would comment on the DNA results.

On an alternative charge, the former Ebumamu Primary School teacher is alleged to have unlawfully and intentionally touched the minor’s genitalia, charges he has since denied.

In her sworn evidence, the minor told the court that the accused had lured her to his house to pick up revision papers in preparation for exams.

After collecting the papers, Makokha is alleged to have given the girl a ride in his vehicle but stopped near a river and forced her to undress.

When she resisted his advances, the former teacher is said to have slapped her on the face and warned her sternly.

“I was forced to have intercourse with him. I was horrified, making me not to tell anyone what had transpired until my parents started speculating that I was pregnant,” the minor told the court.

ALSO READ: Man gets 30 years in jail for defiling minor

The young mother, who was supposed to sit for her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations this year, was forced to discontinue her studies so that she could nurse her baby.

She said she hopes to resume school next year. The magistrate slated the matter for June 19, when the DNA report will be available.