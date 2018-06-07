Miguna's name yet to be tabled in assembly Next Story
MPs visit Moi Girls School for fact finding mission

By Anyango Otieno | Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 6th 2018 at 22:11 GMT +3

National Assembly Education Committee yesterday visited Moi Girls School, Nairobi, following allegations of defilement of a student.

The MPs; Eve Obara (Kasipul-Kabondo), Zadoc Ogutu (Bomachoge-Borabu), Wilson Sossion (nominated), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei), Oroo Oyioka (Bonchari), Peter Lochakapong (Sigor), Lillian Tomitom (West Pokot Women Rep), and Malulu Ijendi (Malava) want principals held responsible whenever criminal acts occur in schools.

ALSO READ: 88 and 83 year old sentenced to life in prison for defilement

Two deputy principals, the boarding mistress and matron were asked to narrate the events of that day. Boarding mistress Celestine Mutiso said she found the victim in uniform and seated on a bed next to a fellow student. She was crying.

“I asked her if she had bathed, and she said 'no'. I took the two to the car, came back and fetched two more and took the students to Nairobi Women’s Hospital," she said.

The committee said mystery lay in the fact that no alarm was raised despite claims that some students witnessed the ordeal.

