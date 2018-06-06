Kiambu Woman Rep Wamuchomba says life in danger, asks for extra security

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 18:03, Updated June 6th 2018 at 18:09 GMT +3

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wa Muchomba who claims her life is in danger. [Standard]

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wa Muchomba on Wednesday claimed that her life was in danger.

Ms Wamuchomba claimed she was privy to information that some senior county officials and a section of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) whom she declined to name were planning to harm her over her stand on alcohol addict rehabilitation programme.

The rehabilitation progrmme is being undertaken by the Kiambu County government.

The MP said she received a warning from the county intelligence office cautioning her against attending this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations that were held at Ndumberi Stadium last week.

“The county intelligence warned me against attending the celebrations at Ndumberi stadium since some addicts had been mobilised to heckle and even throw stones at me together with Senator Kimani Wamatangi,” said Wamuchomba.

The legislator has since recorded the threat at Kiambu Police Station under OB no 35/4/6/2018.

She said no amount of intimidation will make her shy away from speaking her mind over the addicts’ rehabilitation programme over the way it was being done.

“I feel that my life is in danger. The intelligence office has already warned me to be on the lookout since they are aware something bad is being planned against me. I am calling upon Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Mating’i to provide me with extra security,” she pleaded.

The lawmaker said the way the county government was conducting the addicts rehabilitation programme was not the right way and it was doomed to fail.

“You do not rehabilitate alcohol addicts by giving them money every day. The addicts need to be taken to rehabilitation centers so they can be given requisite treatment in order to enable them to fully recover,” said Wamuchomba.

She challenged the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA) to come clean and say whether they have given the county a green light to undertake the programme as is required.