Education CS Amina Mohammed appointments end long-standing anxiety

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 16:07, Updated June 6th 2018 at 16:22 GMT +3

Education CS Amina Mohammed [Photo: Courtesy]

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has reappointed a number of Vice Chancellors and hired new ones in changes to management of public universities.

Amina has also appointed new Deputy Vice Chancellors and reappointed others to serve for second term.

Prof Joseph Kibet Rotich has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor Laikipia University.

Kisii University Vice Chancellor Prof John Akama and Teresa Akenga of University of Eldoret have also been reappointed for second term.

Also getting a second term are Technical University of Kenya VC, Prof Francis Aduol, Wilson Kipngeno of University of Kabianga and Mary Walingo of Maasai Mara University.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology VC, Prof Stephen Gaya Agong and Mucai Muchiri of Karatina University have also been given second term in office.

Chuka University VC Erastus Nyaga Njoka and Laila Abubakar of Technical University of Mombasa have also been given a second term.

Prof Esther Njoki Gicheru is appointed new DVC at Cooperative University while Prof Wilson Ng’etich appointed DVC University of Eldoret.

Others reappointed DVCs are Prof Linus Muthuri Gitonga and Penina Aloo-Obudho, both of Karatina University.

The appointments end long-standing anxiety as the term of some VCs expired.

Contracts of about 13 Vice Chancellors (VCs) will expire this year beginning May.

The contract of 14 chancellors of public universities has also expired and calls for applications made.

By July, the terms of Kenyatta University’s Benson Wairegi and Prof Shem Oyoo Wandiga of Egerton University will end.

The term of Moi University chancellor, Prof Miriam Were will expire in September while Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology’s Prof Geoffrey Ole Maloiy’s term ends in November.

The term of Vijoo Rattansi, Chancellors University of expires on December 5, 2018.

Chancellors whose terms came to an end in January are Prof Shellemiah Keya (Dedan Kimathi), Prof Kabiru Kinyanjui (Chuka), Manu Chandaria (Technical University of Kenya), Prof Douglas Odhiambo (Technical University of Mombasa) and John Simba (Pwani).

And in February, the term of nine other chancellors expired and these include Kisii University’s Prof Geoffrey Muiruki, Prof Raphael Munavu (Laikipia), Prof Judith Bahemuka (University of Eldoret) and Prof Gichonge Ngunjiri (Maasai Mara).

Others whose terms expired are James Mwangi (Meru), Catherine Kimura (Multimedia), Dr Titus Naikuni (South Eastern), Prof Richard Musangi (Kabiangi) and Prof Japheth Kiptoon (Karatina).

Amina last month asked interested in Council slots to submit applications.

“Vacancies are soon to occur in governing councils of various public universities and constituent colleges across the country in respect to the position of chair and member of council,” Amina said.

Chancellors award degrees and diplomas to grandaunts in public universities and this means that without them graduation ceremonies may not take place.