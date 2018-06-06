How pilot of missing plane, Barbra Wangeci marketed Kenya

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 16:18, Updated June 6th 2018 at 16:25 GMT +3

Pilot Barbra Wangeci Kamau in an undated picture. [Courtesy]

Barbra Wangeci Kamau, one of the pilots of the ill-fated 5YCAC Cessna Caravan aircraft that went missing over the Abedares on Tuesday evening recently marketed Kenya as a worthy tourism destination on an international vlog series.

Ms Wangeci featured in her role as pilot flying Israeli host Meir Kay of the Fly Guy Show, a Travel comedy show that brings the taste of exotic lands through a humorous mockumentary.

ALSO READ: Timeline: The search for missing FlySax plane

The series embraces cultures all over the world and gives them the respect they deserve. In every destination the host exposes the underground scenes; something most tourists rarely encounter.

Additionally, he explores the culinary experience as well as the local costumes, peeks into the nightlife scene and touches upon technological elements, among others.

In Kenya Fly Guy focused on our cutting edge fashion, colourful Matatu culture, wonderful music and most important – friendly people as shown in the video.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.