Couple killed and body dumped along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 14:55, Updated June 4th 2018 at 15:38 GMT +3

Kayole residents mill around the scene where two suspects said to be the most notorious were lynched by members of the public in Naivasha. [Standard]

The number of people murdered and dumped along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway continued to rise after two more bodies were recovered by police over the weekend.

In the latest incident, it is suspected that the duo are a couple after documents recovered from their bodies indicated that their names were similar.

The bodies of the middle aged couple were recovered in a tea plantation in Lari off the highway and later ferried to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary for preservations.

According to a witness, Adam Kihoro, the two bodies had deep cuts on their heads and had been dumped under some tea bushes.

He said that workers reporting for duty stumbled on the bodies which were identified as Richard Ogeto Gichana and Kemunto Gichana before informing the police.

“This is pure murder and police have collected the bodies and taken them to Naivasha mortuary as investigations start,” he said.

He added that this was not the first time that bodies had been dumped in tea plantations in the area having been murdered elsewhere.

“Previously the bodies have been dumped in Kinale forest along the highway but those responsible have changed tactics and are now using the tea plantations,” he said.

Lari OCPD Isaiah Odhiambo confirmed the incident adding that investigations had started though no arrest had been made.

“Two bodies have been recovered in a tea plantation and our CID officers have taken over the case and an inquest file opened up,” he said.

At the same time, the bodies of the two suspects who were lynched in Naivasha two weeks ago by irater members of the public are yet to be identified.

The two were beaten to death by members of the public in Kayole estate over a spate of allegations of robberies and sexual abuse targeting women and minors.

Among those allegedly killed was one suspect nicknamed as ‘Machete’ who had for months used the weapon named after him to terrorize locals.

A source in the hospital said that no one had come to claim the two bodies which were burnt beyond recognition during the incident.

“Some quarters are even questioning if the main suspect was ‘Machete’ or some people were wrongly lunched by members of the public,” said the source.