Questions still linger as Moi Girls is closed for a week

Published Mon, June 4th 2018

A student of Moi Girls secondary school, Nairobi leaves the institution in company of her parent yesterday. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

Angry parents yesterday picked their children from Moi Girls School Nairobi, which was closed for one week following a rape incident.

Some were not satisfied with the explanation given by the school managers on what exactly transpired on Saturday night, when the attack happened. They demanded proper security when the institution re-opened.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said she had met with parents and a detailed report would soon be made public including a security assessment of the school’s environment to ensure that students returned to a much safer institution.

Amina said one student had been raped and not three as initial reports suggested.

The CS added that they had agreed to bring the half-term forward by one week.

Complete report

“Investigations that have begun will continue so we can get a complete report. We will also carry out our own security assessment,” she said.

Amina refused to give a timeline detailing how long the investigations would take and said there would be “no knee-jerk reactions”.

She also declined to comment on any new measures or changes taken to prevent future security lapses.

Parents rushed to the institution after teary children called to inform them of the rape. The attack came eight months after 11 of their schoolmates died in a dormitory fire.

Michael Kiarie, a parent, said he was scared because the institution was not giving them adequate information.

“We were never even given a detailed report on the dormitory fire last year,” he said.

Mr Kiarie questioned how an outsider gained access to the school, adding that accessing the institution through the gate, manned by guards, was not easy.

“Does (the attacker) work inside the school? The administration and Government should quickly provide answers,” he said.

Conspicuously missing was the school principal.

Brian Weke, who has a Form One daughter at the school, expressed his frustration with the management.

“I am extremely disappointed by the Parents-Teachers Association and the board… responsibility falls squarely on the management,” he said.

Mr Weke said his daughter called him crying to inform him of the incident, adding that students were still traumatised by the fire and that the school was lagging behind in syllabus coverage.

Njoroge Mutonya, whose daughter is in Form Four, said security should be beefed up as the school bordered a rough neighbourhood.

“It is a big school covering five acres and also bordering Kibera (slum). Security should be very tight,” he said.

Michael Wasonga, executive director of The Cradle, a children’s rights organisation, said they had identified a lot of complacency at the school.

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said the Government would provide support, including counselling for the affected girls, their peers and families.