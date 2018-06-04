Biting rabies vaccine shortage hurts locals Next Story
Taita Taveta chiefs warned over illicit brews Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Woman arrested with bhang worth over Sh1 million

By James Omoro | Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:20 GMT +3
Bales of bhang arranged by police at Oyugis police station in Homa Bay county. A woman was arrested after being found in possession of bhang worth more than Sh1 million. BY JAMES OMORO

A woman has been arrested after being found in possession of bhang worth more than Sh1 million.

 The woman had 93 bales of the narcotic in her house in Dudi village in Rachuonyo South.

ALSO READ: Police arrest boy found exhuming mother's body

Police got wind of the narcotics stash after a tip from members of the public and conducted a raid.

This was after residents grew suspicious of frequent comings and goings in the homestead by youths of ill-repute.

Police Commander Marius Tum said they were holding the suspect at Oyugis Police Station for interrogation, adding that they would seek a court order to destroy the bhang.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Homa Bay
bhang
Police

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Police arrest boy found exhuming mother's body

Police arrest boy found exhuming mother's body

Policeman pays Sh20,000 to parent for defiling her daughter

Policeman pays Sh20,000 to parent for defiling her daughter

Police officer shot in friendly fire in Nairobi

Police officer shot in friendly fire in Nairobi

Sh72 million car loans to MCAs haunts Governor

Sh72 million car loans to MCAs haunts Governor

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited