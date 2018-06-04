Woman arrested with bhang worth over Sh1 million

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:20 GMT +3

Bales of bhang arranged by police at Oyugis police station in Homa Bay county. A woman was arrested after being found in possession of bhang worth more than Sh1 million. BY JAMES OMORO

A woman has been arrested after being found in possession of bhang worth more than Sh1 million.

The woman had 93 bales of the narcotic in her house in Dudi village in Rachuonyo South.

ALSO READ: Police arrest boy found exhuming mother's body

Police got wind of the narcotics stash after a tip from members of the public and conducted a raid.

This was after residents grew suspicious of frequent comings and goings in the homestead by youths of ill-repute.

Police Commander Marius Tum said they were holding the suspect at Oyugis Police Station for interrogation, adding that they would seek a court order to destroy the bhang.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.