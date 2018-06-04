New dual carriageway to de-congest traffic as Meru town grows

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 17:54 GMT +3

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi

An important section of the Meru-Nanyuki highway will be expanded to reduce congestion in Meru town and its environs.

According to Governor Kiraitu Murungi (pictured), the section between Gitimbine near the entrance to Meru town and Gitooro in Makutano will be turned into a dual carriageway.

The governor said once the project is done, the perennial traffic gridlock around Gitimbine, Meru and Makutano towns, will be a thing of the past.

Speaking during Madaraka Day celebrations, Kiraitu said funds for the project had been provided by the national Government.

Residents at Kinoru and other estates have complained of the inconvenience, as public and private transport vehicles pass through their homes to escape traffic jams on the main road.

Kiraitu thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for monetary assistance to actualise the project.

“I want to thank you for providing funds through Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) to construct a dual carriage highway from Gitimbine to Gitooro to address the serious traffic congestion,” said the governor.

Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu said Meru town was growing fast, with new malls and other business premises coming up. “The dual carriageway is something we are very happy about,” said Mr Ntuchiu.

