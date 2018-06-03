Widow arrested with bhang worth over Sh1m

| Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 12:20, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 12:25 GMT +3

The haul at Oyugis Police Station in Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

A woman has been arrested in Homa Bay County after being found in possession of bhang worth more than Sh1 million.

The woman who is a widow had 93 bales of bhang in her house at Dudi Village in Kakelo Kachieng' Location in Rachuonyo South sub county.

Police got wind of the narcotic after a tip off from members of the public, before they carried out a raid.

County Police Commander Marius Tum said they were holding the suspect at Oyugis police station, where she would be interrogated.

"The woman has been able to reveal to us the identity of some people who kept the bales in her house and we still expect more relevant information regarding trafficking of the drug," said Tum.

According to the police, residents of the area became suspicious after youths suspected of being notorious in crime used visit the widow’s home frequently.

“The bhang needs destruction because it can cause serious harm to the society,” said Tum, adding that police will seek court order to have them destroyed.

Currently, provincial administration in Homa Bay County have launched a joint crackdown in collaboration with the National Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA) officials to combat sale and production of illicit drugs.

County Commissioner Irungu Macharia warned on Madaraka Day that they will not spare anybody trading on the outlawed drugs.

