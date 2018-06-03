Raila's hand in looming reshuffle Previous Story
Jubilee MPs mount pressure on Mudavadi and Wetang’ula to join jubilee

By Nathan Ochunge | Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 00:34, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 00:37 GMT +3
Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi

Several Jubilee lawmakers have urged NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula to join the Government.

The MPs said the two have remained in the cold for too long, and should embrace President Uhuru Kenyatta. Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, while speaking during the burial of Ebushibo Primary School pupil struck by lightning, asked the ANC and Ford-K leaders to follow Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s example.

“Kalonzo Musyoka attended the National Prayer breakfast and shook hands with Deputy President William Ruto and NASA leader Raila Odinga himself despite having been left out in the previous handshake deal.”

His Webuye West counterpart Dan Wanyama asked the two to position themselves for power in 2022. “If Mudavadi and Wetang’ula join the government, they will have higher stakes at the bargaining table with Deputy President William Ruto and other regions,” said Wanyama.

Kimilili legislator Didmus Barasa said this was the only way the two can beat NASA leader Raila Odinga in his own game.

