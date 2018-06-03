Majority Leaders promise to pass laws that boost anti-corruption fight

| Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 22:20 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta consoles National assembly speaker Justin Muturi during the burial service of the mother of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi in Embu County, looking on is DP WIlliam Ruto.

In summary DP Ruto urges all Kenyans to join the fight

Senator Murkomen says the Senate will develop the legal framework and heighten its oversight role in a bid to eradicate corruption

Parliament is ready to enact fresh laws to help fight runaway corruption.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and his Senate counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen Saturday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta that the legislators are ready to give more powers to the investigating and prosecuting agencies if need be.

The two spoke at during the burial of Virginia Njoka, mother of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi at Kanyuambora Secondary School in Embu County. The President and his deputy William Ruto were present.

Duale asked President Kenyatta to allow parliamentary committees to perform their mandate, which is to check on the Executive and investigate those misappropriating public funds.

“The two Houses will consult on how to change laws and give more powers to the offices of Auditor General, Director of Public Prosecutions, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission in a bid to intensify the fight against corruption,” he said.

Legal framework

President Kenyatta steered clear of politics but called for empowerment of women as he eulogised Mama Virginia as a hardworking and God-fearing mother.

He promised that the Education Ministry will build a laboratory for Kanyuambora Secondary School.

There was a light moment when Ruto said he had accepted the new role given to him by the President to “loiter” in all parts of the country every weekend to check on the development projects initiated by the Jubilee government.

Ruto said all the three arms of Government have joined hand to ensure public resources are not misappropriated by a few individuals. He asked all Kenyans to support the fight against corruption.

National Assembly Minority Whip Chris Wamalwa said the Opposition supports the steps undertaken by the President in the fight against corruption as well as uniting the country.

Murkomen said the Senate will work together with the National Assembly to develop the legal framework and heighten their oversight responsibility in a bid to eradicate corruption in all sectors.

He said the Senate has been complaining over lack of support from the independent bodies but for now they will intensify the fight against corruption in the counties.

“The Senate has resolved to use the various departmental committees to oversight the counties.

“The Senate will work closely with all the 47 county assemblies in this fight,” said the Elgeyo Marakwet senator.

