Nandi begins process to survey and title community lands to resettle squatters

Governor Stephen Sang

Nandi County has commenced a survey of public and community lands to facilitate resettlement of squatters.

In his Madaraka Day speech, Governor Stephen Sang listed Tartar, Kapsabet Swahili village, Kiboswa Trading centre, Romorio, Kipkaren Sallient (Laboret), Orkokit and Kiptegat farms as areas where thousands of acres will be used to settle squatters.

"To address the plight of squatters, the department of lands has commenced a process to survey and title several state and county owned farms," said Mr Sang.

Lands Executive (CEC) JacobTanui told Sunday Standard Nandi is home to more than 15,000 squatters.

Governor Sang also said his administration is committed to finding justice for the Talai, Terik and other Nandi communities that are victims of historical land injustices.

"Most squatters in Nandi are victims of historical land injustices. They were displaced from their homes by colonialists and driven to unproductive reserves," he said.

On a petition to adjust the emotive Nandi-Kisumu border, Governor Sang dared Kisumu County to present a counter petition on his proposed readjustment.