Support handshake as we prepare for referendum, Raila tells Muslims

| Published Sat, June 2nd 2018 at 10:57, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 11:05 GMT +3

ODM leader Raila Odinga, flanked by Muslim leaders addresses Muslims at Mombasa's Serani grounds on Friday 01st June, 2018 night. This was during this year's annual 'Iftar' (breaking of fast) organized by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho in the fasting of the holy month of Ramadhan. [Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has said the fate of the pending referendum will soon be known after a committee formulated by Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta deliberates on the agendas raised prior to the handshake.

“After signing an MOU, We agreed with President Kenyatta following our dialogue to give each nine points and then formed a committee to deliberate on the issues among them the referendum. So if the committee recommend for a referendum then we shall support it,” said Raila.

ALSO READ: Why churches support push for referendum

Raila who was chief guest at the If tar (breaking fast in the holy month of Ramadhan) said that he is seeking support of the Muslims at the Coast to strengthen the building bridges initiative and the handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I come here to look for the Muslim support that have always rallied behind me in this handshake to be able to realize the agendas we have formulated to be able to restore the country to its status left by the fore-fathers at independence,” said Raila.

Raila was accompanied by hosting Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdallahi and Mandera Governor Ahmed Roba and Mvita Member of Parliament Abdul Swamad among other leaders.